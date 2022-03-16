Eddie Howe educating himself over the situation in Saudi Arabia after criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Eddie Howe educating himself over the situation in Saudi Arabia after criticism

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 1.39pm
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has found himself plunged into a geopolitical debate (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has revealed he is educating himself over the situation in Saudi Arabia after being criticised for refusing to be dragged into football’s ongoing geopolitical debate.

Howe was thrust into the spotlight at the weekend as the situation surrounding Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and the sanctions imposed on him in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine widened to include the 80 per cent stake Saudi Arabia’s Pubic Investment Fund (PIF) holds in the Magpies after the Gulf state executed 81 people last week.

Asked if he was reading up about the situation, the 44-year-old said: “Yes, definitely I’ve done that and will continue to do so.

“Anyone that’s seen me work behind the scenes knows that I am… to say ‘football-obsessed’ is an understatement and job-obsessed is an understatement.

“Obviously, part of my job now in the modern football management scene is to know what’s going on around the world and I will have to do that.

“But football will have to be and will always be my passion and it will always be the main crux of my job and I think that’s where my time needs to be spent.”

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan (left) with co-owner Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi (right)
Howe, who said he did not want to stray into “dangerous ground” by deviating from his “specialist subject” of football, was also asked if he had considered the issues – human rights campaigners Amnesty International have repeatedly accused the Saudis of “sportswashing” over PIF’s involvement at St James’ Park – before he accepted his job.

Naming consortium leader Amanda Staveley, her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi and the club’s non-executive chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan in his response, Howe said: “When you’re entering discussions, I’m looking at Newcastle as the club that it is – the stadium, the supporter-base, the team, the league position. That had to be my focus then.

“You meet the people behind the scenes – Amanda, Mehrdad, Yasir – brilliant people who I have a great relationship with. A lot of trust has been built between us.

“And, of course, the club is owned by people who the Premier League have allowed to own a football club. From my side, that is as far as it went.

Eddie Howe (left) kept up with current affairs during his playing days
“I have reviewed my decision based upon the people I have met and, from day one, we have had a great relationship. I am very proud to manage this football club. It is a very special place.”

Asked if he felt the owners needed to come out and answer similar questions, Howe added: “They will do what they think is right for the football club and they’re also acting in the best interests of Newcastle United, like I am.”

Howe, who takes his side to struggling Everton on Thursday evening, revealed current affairs has always been part of his life, but admitted his workload has taken a toll.

He said: “I was a footballer with a slight difference. I was 19 or 20 at Bournemouth going onto the team bus with The Times under my arm and getting some very strange looks from my team-mates.

“But I come from a family where things were pushed towards me and I was quite interested in world politics. I had a little more time when I was playing to actually look into it.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will support his players if they want to educate themselves about human rights issues
“Now that I’m managing, your time is such a scarce resource, really. That is not to say I don’t keep up to date. It is something I will have to dedicate more time to, but it has gone out of my life slightly.”

Howe said he would support his players if they too sought to educate themselves about the matters raised in recent weeks, but insisted football must remain their focus.

He said: “These discussions, if they do highlight issues around the world, then that’s a positive thing, so I’ve got no issue on it – but my players need to be focused on playing football.”

