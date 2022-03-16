Currys launches recycling scheme for old electronic items

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Currys launches recycling scheme for old electronic items

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 3.14pm
Televisions are recycled at Polmaise recycling plant in Stirling. Currys have launched a new recycling scheme for similar items (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Televisions are recycled at Polmaise recycling plant in Stirling. Currys have launched a new recycling scheme for similar items (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Retailer Currys has unveiled a new recycling scheme for old technology which will see people given vouchers worth at least £5 in exchange for their used electronics.

The scheme, called Cash for Trash, will last from March 16 to April 15 and asks anyone in the UK to bring in any old, broken or even unused electronics to their nearest Currys store.

The retailer said technology such as television and small domestic appliances can also be traded in for hundreds of pounds off new products, with the company hailing the scheme as the first in the UK to offer a monetary reward for old devices.

It said the aim of the initiative was to help reduce the amount of technology that ends up in landfill every year by screening and recycling or repairing and rehoming old electronics.

Lindsay Haselhurst, chief supply chain officer, said: “We are already helping thousands of customers recycle unwanted tech every day. But Cash for Trash aims to take it to the next level.

“This trial is all about making recycling easy and rewarding. We’re urging the nation to look in drawers, under the sofa and up in the loft – as these unused tech devices that have seen better days could be repaired, rehomed or recycled into something new.

“We really are accepting any tech, bought from anywhere, even if it’s broken – it might look like trash, but it isn’t to us.

“Cash for Trash is good for consumers’ wallets and for the planet.

“You can be confident that your tech will be handled responsibly by the thousands of dedicated Currys colleagues who are experts in diagnosing and advising on the best outcome for unwanted and broken items – whether that’s repairing, refurbishing, or recycling.”

According to recent figures, there are around 527 million pieces of unused tech being hoarded in homes across Britain, with Currys’ research also finding that 38% of people would be more likely to use a tech recycling scheme if there was a monetary incentive involved and that their personal data would be disposed of properly.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier