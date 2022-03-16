Six university golfers and their coach die in head-on crash in Texas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Six university golfers and their coach die in head-on crash in Texas

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 3.18pm
The scene of the crash in west Texas in which nine people died (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)
The scene of the crash in west Texas in which nine people died (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)

Six members of a New Mexico university golf team and their coach were among nine people who died in a head-on collision in Texas, police said.

A pick-up truck crossed the centre line of a two-lane road in Andrews County and crashed into a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams, said Sergeant Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Six students and a faculty member were killed in the crash along with the driver and a passenger in the pick-up truck, Blanco said.

Two students were taken by helicopter to a Lubbock hospital in critical condition.

Texas Crash Golf Team
Emergency responders at the scene of the crash in which nine people died (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)

“It’s a very tragic scene,” Blanco said. “It’s very, very tragic.”

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state’s border with Texas.

The teams had been scheduled to play in a tournament on Tuesday at Midland College, about 315 miles west of Dallas.

“We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students’ lives and their coach,” university president Quint Thurman said in a statement.

The university said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash, and counselling and religious services would be available on campus.

The crash happened in the same area — but not the same road — where three people were killed in November when a pick-up truck crashed into a school bus carrying members of the Andrews High School band.

The high school’s band director, the school bus driver and the driver of the pick-up truck all died in that crash.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier