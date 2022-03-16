Simon Middleton takes day off England training camp to collect royal honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Simon Middleton takes day off England training camp to collect royal honour

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 4.07pm
Simon Middleton was made an MBE for services to rugby (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Simon Middleton was made an MBE for services to rugby (Jonathan Brady/PA)

England’s Simon Middleton, who was the first women’s team coach to win World Rugby Coach of the Year, took a day off training camp for the Six Nations to collect his MBE.

The 56-year-old steered the Red Roses through a second successive unbeaten calendar year, including back-to-back record wins over world champions New Zealand.

After collecting his MBE for services to rugby from the Prince of Wales at a ceremony at Windsor Castle, he said: “You get an award like this and it is a fantastic personal award but you get it because of the people who are behind you – my wife and the players.

“When I was told I was getting it, I thought it is very much for everybody who has been involved with this. It is not just for me. I am just the very lucky recipient.

“I managed to get out of camp for a day, which is always good. We are back in camp next week and we play Scotland a week on Saturday for the start of the Six Nations.”

In a packed calendar of matches this year there is also the last couple of rounds of the Premier 15s league to deal with and “then some down time for the players before a pretty tough summer of training” before the World Cup in New Zealand in the autumn.

Simon Middleton
England head coach Simon Middleton said he had taken a day off training to receive his royal honour (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He would only say that his team could be counted “probably alongside France” as favourites for success in the Six Nations, as “there is nothing between the sides” despite England’s winning streak.

He said: “It will be really interesting because there has been a lot of change across all the nations. Wales has moved to some professional contracts and there has been quite a lot of uphill in the Irish game – you would expect a reaction there.

“It looks like there has been some really positive moves made there. France are a fantastic side and they are playing some great rugby at the moment.”

Mr Middleton beat New Zealand’s Ian Foster, Dave Rennie of Australia plus Allan Bunting and Cory Sweeney, who oversee the New Zealand women’s sevens team, to be named World Rugby’s coach of the year for 2021.

The Red Roses won all four of their autumn Tests to take their current winning run to 18 games.

He believes his World Rugby Coach of the Year title is important for women’s sport.

Mr Middleton said: “Hopefully it opens the door for other awards going forward as it is a recognition for women’s sport and how far women’s rugby has progressed.

“Getting the coaching award on the back of some of the success we have had (over the past three or four years) will hopefully encourage some of the home nations and the international countries to back their women’s game more.

“I think they want to but it is just a case of probably where they allocate their funds and how they get behind them. Everybody is working to restrictions but hopefully it helps to promote the game worldwide.”

