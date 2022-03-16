Families honour doctors who died in pandemic at memorial service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Families honour doctors who died in pandemic at memorial service

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 4.51pm
A woman wipes away tears during the BMA memorial service for doctors who have died from Covid (Joshua Bratt/PA)
Families of doctors who died during the pandemic have paid tribute to them at a memorial service in London.

Members of the British Medical Association came together at BMA House in Fitzrovia to remember the 50 doctors who lost their lives as the country battled Covid-19.

A minute’s silence, music and speeches from BMA staff members, including their council chairman Dr Chaand Nagpaul, took place.

Coronavirus – Wed Mar 16, 2022
Dr Chaand Nagpaul speaks during the BMA memorial service for doctors who have died from Covid (Joshua Bratt/PA)

Liza Harry, a 52-year-old paediatrician from Worcestershire, came to the ceremony to remember her husband, Shree Vishna Rasiah, who died aged 48.

She said his death was a “terrible shock” for her as he had been “perfectly healthy before and he was so young”.

The pair met when they were both training in neonatology on the Jessop Wing at Sheffield Hospital and she said that it was his “dedication, hard work and depth of caring that really attracted me to him”.

With tears in her eyes, she told the PA news agency: “It was painful to hear his name in the ceremony, in fact, all the names.

“The music was beautiful and it was good to be here for the ceremony. We came because of him, to honour him.”

Coronavirus – Wed Mar 16, 2022
Musicians perform at BMA House during the Covid memorial service (Joshua Bratt/PA)

Dr Nagpaul spoke about how many of those who died were from an ethnic minority group and had an interest in the arts, “beyond the world of medicine,” with some having a love for painting, writing and music.

The arts played a central part in the ceremony, with members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Burntwood School closing the service with the song, We Will Remember, We Can’t Forget, which was composed and conducted by Paul K Joyce.

Mr Joyce, 64, who lives in Devon, told PA the group had one half-hour rehearsal in preparation for Wednesday’s ceremony, adding that he felt compelled to take part because his father was a GP and his mother was a nurse.

“These people in the room and their relatives put their lives on the line for the care of people who were strangers to them, but such was their level of care and interest of the health of others. They made such an incredible sacrifice,” he added.

Mr Joyce said he felt “humbled” that his music was commissioned and that “it makes me cry every time I hear it”.

Coronavirus – Wed Mar 16, 2022
Sculptor Richard Tannenbaum with his sculpture in remembrance of the doctors who gave their lives caring for patients during the Covid-19 pandemic (Joshua Bratt/PA)

The BMA also commissioned a sculpture made out of stone and stainless steel dowels to honour those who died, which will remain in the courtyard of BMA House.

