Not enough evidence to decide cause of estate agent’s death – coroner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Not enough evidence to decide cause of estate agent’s death – coroner

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 6.13pm
Chelsie Dack was found dead in Suffolk (PA)
Chelsie Dack was found dead in Suffolk (PA)

A coroner has said there is not enough evidence to determine the cause of death of a 23-year-old estate agent who was found on a Suffolk beach.

Chelsie Dack was reported missing from her home in the seaside town of Gorleston in Norfolk at 3am on April 20 2020, and found dead on Sizewell beach in Suffolk nearly a month later on May 11.

Assistant Norfolk coroner Johanna Thompson told an inquest in Norwich on Thursday that “there’s simply insufficient evidence for me to reach a conclusion,” adding that conclusions of death by suicide or accident would be “inappropriate” in Ms Dack’s case.

In her narrative conclusion she said the “medical cause of death” was “immersion in water”.

The inquest was told that Ms Dack had seen an ex-boyfriend, Kallem Howard, in the hours before she was reported missing, and that she had sent messages to her best friend late at night reporting that she felt sick.

Emma Halls told the inquest that one of Ms Dack’s messages, sent at around 11.30pm, said: “He put something in my drink.”

Ms Halls asked the hearing: “Had she got something in her system that was making her think differently to how she usually would?”

Mr Howard told the inquest that he went to Ms Dack’s flat at around 9.30pm on the evening of April 19 and left at 11.30pm when he was picked up by a friend.

Forensic toxicologist Mark Tyler said Ms Dack’s body did not have high levels of alcohol or other substances.

He said that her blood alcohol levels were “well below the drink-driving limit” and that at these levels “you might expect some mild signs of intoxication but no significant drunkenness”.

There were low levels of GHB or Gamma Hydroxybutyrate in her blood and urine samples but Mr Tyler said it was “quite possible” that these had been generated naturally by the body after her death.

He said the science was not advanced enough for him to say whether a low level of GHB had been given to Ms Dack or if this level had occurred naturally.

Mr Howard was questioned by police on suspicion of administering a noxious substance following her death but no further action was taken because of a lack of evidence, the inquest was told.

The inquest heard that police were shown messages on Mr Howard’s phone where Ms Dack called him “boring” for leaving her flat, although his phone was not collected as evidence by police, and disappeared the day after Ms Dack went missing.

The coroner said that Ms Dack had been exhibiting “unusual” behaviour on the night before her death, “following which she had expressed an intention to take her own life”.

A message from Ms Dack to Ms Halls at around 1.30am on the morning she was reported missing said: “I am going to go for a walk, I am going to die…”

The coroner said that she was “a young woman with no recent history of mental health issues” and noted that her death occurred “in the early days of the Covid pandemic when the country was in lockdown”.

Her father Matthew Dack told the inquest that his daughter has “always been a happy, caring, loving person, beautiful inside and out, and truly the best daughter anyone could ask for”.

He said she was a “highly motivated, driven young woman” with a wide group of friends, who was planning trips abroad to Greece later in the year. She had recently bought a kitten, Shadow, and as well as her own property.

He said that Mr Howard had been “controlling” and that she was “very much not herself” during her relationship with him in her late teens.

Ms Dack’s mother Dawn Howell said her daughter was an “absolute delight to be with” and her manager at work “could only describe her in one word and that was ‘perfect’”.

When she read the messages Ms Dack had sent her friend, she said: “My first thought when reading the message was, ‘Oh my god, he’s drugged her’.”

“Chelsie hates the cold… she always hated walking. So why go out and do things you hate? This just does not make sense to us,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier