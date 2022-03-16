Kim Kardashian reveals Pete Davidson had her name branded on his chest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kim Kardashian reveals Pete Davidson had her name branded on his chest

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 8.15pm Updated: March 16 2022, 8.19pm
Kim Kardashian (Ian West/PA)
Kim Kardashian (Ian West/PA)

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her boyfriend Pete Davidson has multiple tattoos in tribute to her and even has her name branded on his chest.

The 41-year-old reality star told The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the heavily tattooed comedian, 28, had had a “few cute ones” about her, including one which says “My girl is a lawyer”.

She clarified that the design on his chest that says “Kim” was not a tattoo but a branding created with a hot iron.

Pete Davidson has had multiple tattoos in tribute to Kim Kardashian (LMK Media/Alamy/PA)

She said: “He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones. The Kim one isn’t a tattoo, it’s a branding. Because he wanted to do something that was really different.

“That’s what tattoo people do, they get tattoos of what’s going on in their life. So I was like, ‘Am I even special?’.”

The TV star said Davidson was in the process of removing tattoos on his arms and neck so she feels he got the branding as he wanted something that he could not get rid of or cover up.

The couple recently became Instagram official after Kardashian shared a series of photos of them together.

One image shows them leaning in for a kiss as Davidson lays his head on her lap, and another has him grinning at the camera while taking a selfie of the pair.

Kardashian said: “I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so cute’. But then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse.”

The mother-of-four shared the snaps after recently being declared legally single by a US court during the latest hearing in her divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West.

The TV star admitted she was unsure what the “rules” were about documenting her new relationship as she has not dated since before Instagram existed.

She confirmed she was feeling good about her new romance, adding: “I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy.

“And I went for it. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s, like f*** it, just go for it. Find your happiness’. I went for it and I took my time.

“I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever.”

The couple were first linked after they were photographed holding hands at a Halloween event at a theme park in Los Angeles and have since been pictured together on multiple occasions.

Last month Davidson appeared to have officially confirmed his relationship with the TV star after referring to her as his “girlfriend” during an interview with US magazine People.

Kardashian also recently revealed that viewers will find out the details of her romance with Davidson when new reality show The Kardashians airs in April.

In an interview with Variety, she said that although Davidson will not physically feature in the first series, viewers will find out “how we met, and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know”.

