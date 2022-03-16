Kim Kardashian reveals Pete Davidson had her name branded on his chest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her boyfriend Pete Davidson has multiple tattoos in tribute to her and even has her name branded on his chest.

The 41-year-old reality star told The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the heavily tattooed comedian, 28, had had a “few cute ones” about her, including one which says “My girl is a lawyer”.

She clarified that the design on his chest that says “Kim” was not a tattoo but a branding created with a hot iron.

Pete Davidson has had multiple tattoos in tribute to Kim Kardashian (LMK Media/Alamy/PA)

She said: “He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones. The Kim one isn’t a tattoo, it’s a branding. Because he wanted to do something that was really different.

“That’s what tattoo people do, they get tattoos of what’s going on in their life. So I was like, ‘Am I even special?’.”

The TV star said Davidson was in the process of removing tattoos on his arms and neck so she feels he got the branding as he wanted something that he could not get rid of or cover up.

The couple recently became Instagram official after Kardashian shared a series of photos of them together.

One image shows them leaning in for a kiss as Davidson lays his head on her lap, and another has him grinning at the camera while taking a selfie of the pair.

Kardashian said: “I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so cute’. But then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse.”

The mother-of-four shared the snaps after recently being declared legally single by a US court during the latest hearing in her divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West.

The TV star admitted she was unsure what the “rules” were about documenting her new relationship as she has not dated since before Instagram existed.

She confirmed she was feeling good about her new romance, adding: “I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy.

“And I went for it. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s, like f*** it, just go for it. Find your happiness’. I went for it and I took my time.

“I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever.”

The couple were first linked after they were photographed holding hands at a Halloween event at a theme park in Los Angeles and have since been pictured together on multiple occasions.

Last month Davidson appeared to have officially confirmed his relationship with the TV star after referring to her as his “girlfriend” during an interview with US magazine People.

Kardashian also recently revealed that viewers will find out the details of her romance with Davidson when new reality show The Kardashians airs in April.

In an interview with Variety, she said that although Davidson will not physically feature in the first series, viewers will find out “how we met, and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know”.