Paul Pogba describes ‘worst nightmare’ as home burgled with his children inside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Paul Pogba describes ‘worst nightmare’ as home burgled with his children inside

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 9.47pm
Paul Pogba says his house was burgled while he was playing for Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paul Pogba says his house was burgled while he was playing for Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Paul Pogba has spoken of his “worst nightmare” after his house was burgled while he was playing for Manchester United on Tuesday and his children were sleeping in their bedroom.

Pogba discovered that he had been burgled just minutes after United’s Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford, a game in which he had appeared as a second-half substitute.

The France midfielder wrote on Twitter: “Last night our family’s worst nightmare was realized when our home was broken into and burglarized while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom.

“The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home… our sense of safety and security.

“This occurred during the final minutes of last night’s match when they knew that we would not be home.

“My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof’s home was broken into in January while he was playing in London (John Walton/PA)

“As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night.

“It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us. Please send any info to rewardpogba@gmail.com.”

Pogba’s United team-mate Victor Lindelof was the victim of what he described as a “very traumatic” break-in at his house as he played against Brentford in January.

The Swedish defender’s home was targeted while he was in London, forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety during the burglary.

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo was assaulted during a burglary at his home in December.

The Portugal international was with his family when the burglary took place, and shared a picture on social media showing he had sustained a cut above his right eye.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier