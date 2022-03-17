Drivers aged 25-34 least likely to always wear seat belt – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Drivers aged 25-34 least likely to always wear seat belt – survey

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 12.04am
Drivers aged 25-34 are the least likely to always wear a seat belt in a car, a new survey suggests (Yui Mok/PA)
Drivers aged 25-34 are the least likely to always wear a seat belt in a car, a new survey suggests.

Road safety charity Brake, which commissioned the poll, said this could be due to young people often being “more willing to take risks on the road”.

A total of 2,004 drivers were questioned for the research.

Just 62% of those aged 25-34 said they always wear a seat belt in a car.

That is compared with 96% for those 55 and older, 94% for 45-54 year-olds, and 74% for 35-44 year-olds.

For those in the 18-24 category, 71% said they are always belted up when in cars.

Just 0.2% of women said they never put their belt on, compared with 1.4% of men.

Wearing a seat belt in cars has been a legal requirement for drivers and front seat passengers on UK roads since 1983, and for back seat passengers since 1991.

The punishment for not wearing one is a £100 fine, rising to £500 for cases taken to court.

Department for Transport figures show more than one in five car occupants killed in recent years were not wearing a seat belt.

Brake’s head of campaigns Jason Wakeford said: “Research shows that younger drivers and passengers are generally more willing to take risks on the road, including actively choosing not to wear a seat belt.

“Also, younger drivers are more likely to believe they have heightened protection from vehicle safety features, like air bags and ABS (anti-lock braking systems), meaning they can take more risks behind the wheel.

“It is tragic that, despite these major technological advances, it remains the case that people continue to die or be catastrophically injured because some of us are still not using the most basic and vital vehicle safety feature of all – seat belts.”

