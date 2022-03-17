Elon Musk to resign from the Endeavour board of directors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Elon Musk to resign from the Endeavour board of directors

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 1.27am
Elon Musk to resign from the Endeavour board of directors (Susan Walsh/AP)
Elon Musk is to resign from the board of directors of Endeavour, the company has announced.

The US talent company said the billionaire tech entrepreneur’s departure was “not the result of any disagreement” and thanked him for his “meaningful” contributions.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Musk notified Endeavour of his resignation, effective from June 30, in March, according to a filing from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

He became a director in May 2021.

“We thank Elon Musk for his commitment to Endeavor through our first year as a public company, in which he contributed meaningfully to our long-term strategy and vision for the future of sports and entertainment,” Endeavour said in a statement shared by US outlets.

“We know he has a lot of demands and little time, and we appreciate the support he provided us.”

“Elon Musk notified us of his resignation from our board of directors, effective June 30, 2022,” the filings stated.

“In connection therewith, the board of directors approved reducing its size from eight to seven members subject to and effective upon the effectiveness of Mr. Musk’s resignation.

“Mr. Musk’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices.”

