St Patrick’s Day celebrations return after two-year Covid absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

St Patrick’s Day celebrations return after two-year Covid absence

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 2.47am
St Patrick’s Day celebrations return in full to the island of Ireland on Thursday (Brian Lawless/PA)
St Patrick’s Day celebrations return in full to the island of Ireland on Thursday (Brian Lawless/PA)

St Patrick’s Day celebrations are set to return in full, with massive crowds expected on the streets of Dublin after Covid-19 put a pause on celebrations for the last two years.

Cities, towns and villages across the island of Ireland will hold St Patrick’s Day celebrations, which return on Thursday after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Up to 400,000 people are expected to attend the parade in Dublin, returning after it was cancelled for two successive years due to the pandemic.

Many more will watch live on TV.

In March 2020, swathes of St Patrick’s Day plans were cancelled by the onset of the global pandemic with parades axed in Dublin and Belfast.

This year in Dublin, the parade will begin at Parnell Square and go through O’Connell Street and around College Green, before making its way down Lord Edward Street and ending on Kevin Street at around 2pm.

Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington and Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane will be among those taking part.

In Belfast, the first parade since 2019 will leave City Hall at 1pm.

Organisers say the theme will be “We are all Patrick, we are all Belfast”.

The parade will travel along Donegall Place, into High Street, Bridge Street and Waring Street and finish in Donegall Street close to Writers Square.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]