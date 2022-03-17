US actor Jussie Smollett released from jail during appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
US actor Jussie Smollett released from jail during appeal

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 6.09am
Actor Jussie Smollett, centre, leaves the Cook County Jail (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Actor Jussie Smollett, centre, leaves the Cook County Jail (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

US actor Jussie Smollett was released from jail following six nights behind bars after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be free pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.

The former Empire actor walked out of the Cook County Jail on Wednesday surrounded by security. He did not comment as he got into an awaiting SUV, but his attorneys said Smollett, who is black and gay, was the target of a racist justice system and people playing politics.

The appeals court ruling came after a Cook County judge last week sentenced Smollett to immediately begin serving 150 days in jail for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police.

In an outburst immediately after the sentence was handed down, Smollett proclaimed his innocence and said: “I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.”

Jussie Smollett
Smollett’s booking photo, provided by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office (Cook County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The appeals court said Smollett could be released after posting a personal recognisance bond of 150,000 dollars (£114,000), meaning he did not have to put down money but agrees to come to court as required.

Smollett defence attorney Nenye Uche, speaking to reporters outside the jail after Smollett left, said the Smollett family is “very very happy with today’s developments”.

Mr Uche said during his time at the jail, Smollett had not eaten and drank only water, though he did not say why.

He criticised the special prosecutor’s decision to charge Smollett again after the initial charges were dropped by Cook County State’s attorney Kim Foxx and he paid a fine. He also called Judge James Linn’s sentence excessive for a low-level felony, adding that the appellate court does not “play politics”.

“The real question is: Should black men be walked into jail for a class 4 felony? Shame on you if you think they should,” Mr Uche said.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb recommended that Smollett serve “an appropriate amount of prison time” during sentencing.

“His conduct denigrated hate crimes,” Mr Webb said after the hearing. “His conduct will discourage others who are victims of hate crimes from coming forward and reporting those crimes to law enforcement.”

Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett’s lead attorney Nenye Uche (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Smollett’s attorneys had argued that he would have completed the sentence by the time the appeal process was completed and that Smollett could be in danger of physical harm if he remained locked up in Cook County Jail.

The office of the special prosecutor called the claim that Smollett’s health and safety were at risk “factually incorrect”, in a response to his motion, noting that Smollett was being held in protective custody at the jail.

The court’s decision marks the latest chapter in a strange story that began in January 2019 when Smollett reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing ski masks. The manhunt for the attackers soon turned into an investigation of Smollett himself and his arrest on charges that he had orchestrated the attack and lied to police about it.

Authorities said Smollett paid two men he knew from work on the TV show Empire to stage the attack. Prosecutors said he told them what racist and homophobic slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in “MAGA Country”, a reference to the campaign slogan of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

A jury convicted Smollett in December on five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed when a person lies to police. He was acquitted on a sixth count.

Mr Uche said the next step will be to file an appeal of the verdict.

