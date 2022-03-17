Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel ruled out of Bahrain Grand Prix with coronavirus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel ruled out of Bahrain Grand Prix with coronavirus

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 9.47am Updated: March 17 2022, 9.49am
Sebastian Vettel is ruled out of the season opener (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sebastian Vettel will miss Formula One’s opening round in Bahrain this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19.

The four-time world champion will be replaced by fellow German Nico Hulkenberg for Sunday’s season-opening race at the Sakhir circuit.

Aston Martin’s Vettel becomes the second F1 driver to contract the virus within the last week.

Daniel Ricciardo missed the entirety of the final test in Bahrain with coronavirus but will be fit to race for McLaren.

A statement from Aston Martin read: “Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not therefore be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

“Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards.”

Nico Hulkenberg celebrates
Hulkenberg (pictured) made three appearances as a replacement for Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll in 2020 (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Aston Martin’s reserve driver Hulkenberg, 34, last competed in F1 in 2020.

He made three appearances as a replacement for Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, who both missed races with coronavirus.

F1 has made it compulsory for all drivers and team personnel to be vaccinated this year.

