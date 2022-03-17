In Pictures: The world goes green as celebrations mark St Patrick’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: The world goes green as celebrations mark St Patrick’s Day

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 11.30am
Visitors from the US ahead of the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Visitors from the US ahead of the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

St Patrick’s Day celebrations are taking place across the world, with massive crowds joining events across Ireland.

People arriving for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin
People arriving for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
St Patrick’s Day Parade
Massive crowds were expected on the streets of Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
St Patrick’s Day was celebrated at the Cheltenham Festival
Dennis Courtney, from County Cork, wearing a green hat to celebrate St Patrick’s Day at the Cheltenham Festival (Joe Giddens/PA)
St Patrick’s Day Parade – Dublin
Many people dressed up for the occasion (Brian Lawless/PA)

Cities, towns and villages across the country are marking March 17 after the easing of coronavirus restrictions hit celebrations in recent years.

Hollywood actor John C Reilly
Hollywood actor John C Reilly is the international guest of honour at the Dublin parade (Brian Lawless/PA)
Spectators ahead of the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin
Spectators ahead of the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
The St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin draws huge crowds
The St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin draws huge crowds (Brian Lawless/PA)

People came from far and wide to mark the occasion in Ireland’s capital, Dublin.

St Patrick’s Day Parade – Dublin
Skylar Kaye from Texas was ready for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Anna DeAngelis and Bruno Ferranti, from Brazil, dressed up for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin
Anna DeAngelis and Bruno Ferranti, from Brazil, dressed up for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin
People arrived early to get a good spot to watch the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

