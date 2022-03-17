Harry Kane has more records in his sights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Harry Kane has more records in his sights

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 11.57am Updated: March 17 2022, 12.27pm
Harry Kane became the highest scorer of away goals in the Premier League on Wednesday (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane made more Premier League history on Wednesday when he scored in Tottenham’s 2-0 win at Brighton.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Kane’s goalscoring prowess.

Away King

Kane’s clinical finish at the Amex Stadium saw him become the leading scorer of away goals in Premier League history. It was his 95th on the road in just 139 games and moved him clear of Wayne Rooney to highlight just what a top striker he is. He has scored at Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool along the way, so knows how to do it in the big games.

High Five

The England captain’s ascent up the all-time list of scorers has picked up pace in recent weeks on the back of seven goals in the last six games. He recently climbed above Thierry Henry and overtook another Premier League great after his strike at Brighton, moving above Frank Lampard into fifth on the list with 178. If he can continue his recent form then Sergio Aguero’s total of 184 could also be surpassed this season. Kane has made clear his desire to overtake Alan Shearer’s record of 260 and, if he stays fit, few would back against him doing it in the next few seasons.

Jimmy in his sights

Kane is also quickly gaining ground on Jimmy Greaves’ all-time goalscoring record for Tottenham. He has 243 goals for his boyhood club, needing another 24 to overtake the great Greaves’ tally of 266. Whether he beats that is of course dependent on what his future holds as he tried to leave the club last summer and if Spurs fail to make the top four this time around he could again look to move on.

