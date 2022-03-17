Hospital staff absences due to Covid-19 jump to highest level for a month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Hospital staff absences due to Covid-19 jump to highest level for a month

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 12.07pm Updated: March 17 2022, 1.25pm
Medical staff wearing PPE on a ward for Covid-19 patients at King’s College Hospital in south-east London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Medical staff wearing PPE on a ward for Covid-19 patients at King’s College Hospital in south-east London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Staff absences at NHS hospitals in England due to Covid-19 have jumped to their highest level for a month, with numbers climbing in all regions, new figures show.

It comes as Covid patient levels continue to rise across the country – though more than half of people in hospital with coronavirus are still being treated primarily for something else.

An average of 17,579 staff at hospital trusts in England – 2% of the total workforce – were absent each day last week, either because they were sick with Covid-19 or were self-isolating.

HEALTH Coronavirus Absences
(PA Graphics)

The figure is up 19% on the previous week, and is the highest since 21,325 absences in the week to February 13.

But it is still below the level reached at the peak of the Omicron wave in early January, when absences due to Covid-19 averaged nearly 46,000.

All regions have seen a week-on-week increase in Covid absences, with south-west England recording the biggest rise (32%), followed by eastern England (30%) and south-east England (25%).

The figures, from NHS England, are the latest sign that coronavirus is becoming more prevalent again, after a period of falling infections in late January and February.

Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, which represents organisations providing NHS services, described the numbers as “concerning” and warned that if absences continue to increase it could hamper efforts to clear the backlog of people waiting for treatment.

“Any rise in Covid-related staff absences also serves to compound existing pressures on the NHS, which is carrying 110,000 vacancies. We now urgently need to see a long-term fully costed workforce plan from government,” she added.

Patricia Marquis, Royal College of Nursing director for England, said: “The rise in NHS staff absences due to Covid-19 is clear evidence that while ministers may have decided the pandemic is over, nursing staff are still working through pandemic conditions.

“Staff must continue to have access to free testing and high-quality PPE wherever they work, for their protection and that of their patients. As Covid cases in the community continue to rise, this is a clear reminder of the need to continue to take the virus seriously.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this week that a rise in infections was to be “expected” following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in England.

“We are now open as a country and there’s more social mixing, but there’s nothing in the data at this point in time that gives us any cause for concern,” he told Sky News on Monday.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in England stood at 11,010 on March 16, up 20% week-on-week and the highest since February 9.

HEALTH Coronavirus Hospitals
(PA Graphics)

Patient levels in England are still some way below the peak reached at the start of this year during the Omicron wave (17,120) and well below the peak of the second wave in January 2021 (34,336).

The number of patients with symptoms serious enough to be placed in mechanical ventilation beds also remains low.

A total of 236 people were in ventilator beds in hospitals in England on March 16, broadly unchanged from the previous week and far below the 797 recorded at the peak of the Omicron wave – and the 3,736 at the second-wave peak in January 2021.

Separate figures published on Thursday show that just over half of all Covid-19 patients in hospital trusts in England are being treated primarily for something else, up from a quarter in autumn 2021.

All patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 need to be treated separately from those who do not have the virus, regardless of whether they are in hospital primarily for Covid or not.

But the growing proportion of patients who are in hospital “with” Covid-19 rather than “for” Covid-19 – 56% as of March 15 – is another sign that the current wave of the virus has not led to the same sort of pressure on critical care as in previous waves.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]