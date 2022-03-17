Great Britain agree multi-year deal to host Davis Cup group stages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Great Britain agree multi-year deal to host Davis Cup group stages

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 12.11pm Updated: March 17 2022, 3.47pm
Great Britain will host the Davis Cup group stages (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Great Britain have been chosen as one of four nations to host the group stages of the Davis Cup on a multi-year deal.

Britain, along with Germany, Italy and Spain, will host the round-robin stage of the international team event for the next five, dependent on their involvement in the competition, with Glasgow’s Emirates Arena being chosen for the 2022 venue.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) intends to take the event around the country in future years, while also remaining in the running to host this year’s Billie Jean King Cup – the women’s equivalent of the Davis Cup.

LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said: “This is brilliant news for British tennis fans and we are thrilled to be bringing the excitement of the Davis Cup back home in 2022.

“Over the years we have seen exactly how much this competition has meant to both players and supporters, and it plays a big part in our ambition to stage more events around Great Britain, enabling us to open up tennis to more people.

“We are keen to bring other events to this country and remain in the running to host the Billie Jean King Cup finals later this year.

“Glasgow has been home to some fantastic ties in the past, including our victories over the USA and Australia in 2015, and it’s great to know that we’ll have such a knowledgeable and supportive crowd cheering our team on.”

The bedrock of Britain’s famous 2015 win, which came before the tournament was revamped, was in the Scottish city with memorable ties against the USA and Australia won there, before Andy Murray finished the job in Belgium.

Some of Great Britain's best Davis Cup moments in recent years have come in Glasgow
Some of Great Britain’s best Davis Cup moments in recent years have come in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Britain captain Leon Smith said: ““I’m absolutely thrilled that we will be hosting our group stages in Glasgow.

“We as a team and our fans experienced some of our best moments of Davis Cup in Glasgow and I know how much the players will enjoy the atmosphere of the British fans once again on home soil.”

The group stages of the tournament will take place between September 14 and 18, where each nation plays each other three times and the top two teams advance to a knock-out competition at a neutral venue in November.

