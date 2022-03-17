£5,000 reward offered in hunt for suspect in 2010 murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

£5,000 reward offered in hunt for suspect in 2010 murder

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 12.33pm
Mohammed Ali Ege fled to India before he could be arrested in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Aamir Siddiqi in 2010 (handout/PA)
Mohammed Ali Ege fled to India before he could be arrested in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Aamir Siddiqi in 2010 (handout/PA)

A new £5,000 reward has been offered in the hunt for a suspect linked to the murder of a teenager more than a decade ago.

Mohammed Ali Ege, now 44, fled to India before he could be arrested over the death of 17-year-old Aamir Siddiqi, who was stabbed at his family home in a mistaken identity attack in Cardiff in 2010.

Ege was arrested in India in 2013, but escaped from custody in 2017 while awaiting extradition.

Mohammed Ali Ege is Wales' Most Wanted fugutive (South Wales Police/PA)
Mohammed Ali Ege is Wales’s most wanted fugitive (South Wales Police/PA)

Crimestoppers is offering the reward for any information provided exclusively to the charity which leads to Ege’s arrest and safe return to the UK, if detained abroad.

South Wales Police, who have described Ege as Wales’s most wanted man, said his whereabouts remain unknown.

Aamir was killed in the Roath area of Cardiff in the afternoon of April 11, 2010. Two other men, Jason Richards and Ben Hope, were jailed for life in 2013 over his murder.

Hayley Fry, Crimestoppers’ national manager for Wales, said: “We are appealing to anyone with information about Mohammed Ali Ege to come forward and speak to our charity 100% anonymously as soon as possible.

Two men are serving life sentences for the murder of Aamir Siddiqi in 2010 (Family handout/PA)
Two men are serving life sentences for the murder of Aamir Siddiqi in 2010 (family handout/PA)

“We would like to help bring an end to this very long ordeal for Aamir’s family.

“It is important to be clear that to assist anybody wanted for questioning over a crime can lead to prosecution.

“Our charity is here for people who feel unable to speak to police directly. We are independent from the police and offer an alternative option when reporting crime.

“There are people out there who must know where Mohammed Ali Ege is. We urge anybody with information to do the right thing and contact us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier