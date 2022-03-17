Football agent speaks of regret over death of footballer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Football agent Willie McKay has spoken of his regret that Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson lost their lives on a flight he helped to organise.

Mr McKay said he only tried to assist the Argentinian striker in returning to Nantes in France to say goodbye to his team-mates after signing for Cardiff City FC in a £15 million transfer.

The veteran agent accused Cardiff City of leaving their record signing “stranded” and said he only stepped in as he wanted to help Sala settle in Wales.

“I was horrified that Cardiff made such a poor attempt to let Emiliano go back to Nantes to collect his belongings and say farewell to a club and team-mates who meant so much to him,” Mr McKay said.

Willie McKay gave evidence at Emiliano Sala’s inquest in Bournemouth (Steve Parsons/PA)

“I was overjoyed to help Emiliano and it all went smoothly as he flew to France and spent the time he wanted at his second home. He even delayed the return to give him as much time as possible.

“I cannot describe the pain I felt at the news of the plane crash. It is impossible to assess.”

At the time of the tragedy, Mr McKay was barred from acting as a football agent in his own right because he was an undischarged bankrupt.

He was assisting his son, Mark, whose firm was representing Nantes in the negotiations.

In a lengthy statement issued after he had given evidence to the inquest into Sala’s death, Mr McKay claimed he felt as though he was the one on trial.

“My thoughts will always be with him and the pilot but what has happened to me and my family since is a little short of a disgrace,” he said.

Mr McKay had known pilot David Henderson, who was later jailed for his role in the crash, for more than a decade and had arranged dozens of flights through him.

“He had always been reliable and was a man who was in the RAF and an expert in his field,” he said.

“I have described this as like phoning a taxi for a friend in need. That is not flippant. You never ask who the driver is or check his licence. It is just taken for granted.”

Emiliano Sala was due to make his debut for his Cardiff City after signing a three-year-deal for the Premier League club when he died (PA)

The Glasgow-born agent said Cardiff City had only offered Sala commercial flights via Paris, so he instead spoke with Mr Henderson.

“Cardiff City left their record signing stranded and I came to his aid for only one reason and that was to help out the young man,” he said.

“As anyone who knows me will tell you, I go out of my way to help people. My first thought had been to help Emiliano feel at home.

“When he said he wanted to fly I was happy to call as many people as I knew who could help as quickly as possible.

“In the end I persuaded David Henderson to assist. I never once asked him about what pilot he used.”

Mr McKay went on: “What followed has been a cynical attempt to use me as an excuse and a convenient scapegoat.

“All sorts of allegations were made. As a result, I’ve been vilified. My family has been vilified. And why? For helping a young lad.

“A man has been found guilty and yet others pursue us as if we were.

“Nothing will ever bring back Emiliano. How I wish it could.”