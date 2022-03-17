Queen welcomes new ambassadors as busy week continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Queen welcomes new ambassadors as busy week continues

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 4.13pm
Queen Elizabeth II, in residence at Windsor Castle, appears on a screen via videolink, during a virtual audience to receive Lounes Magramane, Ambassador from the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, and Mrs Magramane, at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II, in residence at Windsor Castle, appears on a screen via videolink, during a virtual audience to receive Lounes Magramane, Ambassador from the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, and Mrs Magramane, at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Queen has kept up her busy schedule by holding two virtual audiences with senior diplomats posted to the UK.

After hosting a string of events on Tuesday the monarch welcomed Algeria’s new Ambassador Lounès Magramane, speaking to him from Windsor Castle.

The diplomat was in Buckingham Palace for the virtual audience and was joined by his wife, and the pair were pictured watching the Queen, who wore a colourful day dress, on a screen.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
The Queen holds a virtual audience with Kosovo’s Ambassador Ilir Kapiti and his wife. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Queen also spoke to Ilir Kapiti, Kosovo’s Ambassador, and his wife as the diplomat presented letters of recall of his predecessor and his own letters of credence.

On Tuesday, the monarch had afternoon tea with Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon and her husband, the journalist Whit Fraser, and also held two virtual audiences with ambassadors.

The 95-year-old head of state, who reached her Platinum Jubilee last month, has faced a bout of Covid in recent weeks, and also spent more than three months from October under doctors’ orders to conduct only light duties.

