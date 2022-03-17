‘Increasing levels’ of Covid driven by jump in rates among 30-49 year-olds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

‘Increasing levels’ of Covid driven by jump in rates among 30-49 year-olds

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 5.35pm
A member of NHS Test and Trace collects a sample from a member of the public at a Covid-19 testing site in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A member of NHS Test and Trace collects a sample from a member of the public at a Covid-19 testing site in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Rising Covid-19 infections are being driven by a jump in outbreaks among 30 to 49-year-olds, while rates are highest in south-west and south-east England, new figures suggest.

Public health experts have warned the virus is circulating at “increasing levels”, with several factors likely to be responsible, including the increased transmissibility of the BA.2 variant and the scrapping of rules for self-isolation.

All age groups and regions saw a rise in Covid-19 activity last week, according to the UK Health Security Agency (HSA).

Case rates were highest in south-west England, with 939.3 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to March 13, up sharply week-on-week from 532.8.

South-east England has also seen a steep increase, from 512.9 to 867.1.

Rates were lowest in north-east England, though here the number jumped from 266.5 to 435.9.

Within age groups, rates were highest among people aged 30-39 and 40-49, at 878.8 and 849.2 respectively, with both groups seeing a sharp jump from the previous week.

Case rates are based only on people who have a positive result in a PCR test and do not reflect the true scale of Covid-19 in the country.

As many as three-quarters of people newly infected with the virus are likely to be missing from the figures, according to estimates published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

But changes in rates among different age groups and regions can suggest broader trends in the population at large.

New estimates of Covid-19 levels across the UK will be published on Friday as part of the ONS infection survey, which is most reliable measure of the prevalence of the virus.

Responding to the latest rates, Dr Mike Gent, HSA Covid-19 public health incident director said: “Covid-19 is circulating at increasing levels and while rates of severe disease and death remain low, hospital admissions have risen. As we learn to live with Covid-19, it’s vital that everyone keeps taking the necessary steps to limit the spread.

“Vaccination remains our best defence against the virus, and it’s vital that everyone has had all their recommended doses. Please help reduce transmission by wearing a face covering in crowded or enclosed spaces, washing hands regularly, keeping rooms well ventilated. Get tested if you have Covid-19 symptoms, and stay at home if positive.”

Increases in coronavirus “may be attributable to a range of factors”, the HSA said in its weekly surveillance report.

These include “the gradual increase in social contacts over recent weeks, the ending of legal requirements for self-isolation and increased transmissibility of the BA.2 variant”.

BA.2 is a mutation of the original Omicron variant of coronavirus and it now accounts for the majority of new infections in the UK.

The hospital admission rate in England for patients with Covid-19 stood at 13.4 per 100,000 people in the seven days to March 13, up from 11.7, the HSA said.

This is the second week-on-week rise in a row.

Admissions rates have increased in all regions except the West Midlands.

The highest admission rate among age groups is for over-85s, at 133.2 per 100,000 people, up week-on-week from 122.4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier