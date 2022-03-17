Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Dolly Parton: Voters will decide if you are in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Music

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Dolly Parton: Voters will decide if you are in

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 5.58pm Updated: March 17 2022, 6.09pm
Dolly Parton (John Locher/AP)
Dolly Parton (John Locher/AP)

Dolly Parton is still on the list of this year’s nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite the country music star asking to be removed because she has not “earned that right”.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement that, in effect, it is up to the voters to decide if Parton is elected.

It said: “Dolly’s recommendation, along with the other 16 nominees for the class of 2022 was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony.”

On Monday, Parton went on social media to “respectfully bow out” of the process, saying she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees.

Parton had no immediate comment on the hall’s decision.

She was named on the shortlist last month, alongside fellow first-time nominees Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest.

Other artists and groups being considered for induction are Rage Against The Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Beck, Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

Parton is most associated with country music and is in the Country Hall of Fame, but she has performed songs with a rock feel.

Artists who have made both the Rock Hall and Country Hall of Fame include Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Chet Atkins, Hank Williams and the Everly Brothers.

The foundation on Thursday said there was plenty of room in the hall for artists who are not pure rockers.

“From its inception, rock ‘n’ roll has had deep roots in rhythm & blues and country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture,” the statement reads.

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

