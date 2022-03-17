Harry launches Sentebale’s annual report highlighting pandemic’s effect on young

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Harry launches Sentebale’s annual report highlighting pandemic’s effect on young

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 6.25pm
The Duke of Sussex during a visit to the Kasane Health Post, run by the Sentebale charity, in Kasane, Botswana (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Duke of Sussex during a visit to the Kasane Health Post, run by the Sentebale charity, in Kasane, Botswana (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has said his Africa-based charity has seen violence against women “rocket” and young people highlight how their mental health has “deteriorated”.

Writing a foreword for his organisation’s annual report with co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, Harry said during the pandemic “existing inequalities have either deepened or been exacerbated”.

Their charity Sentebale works with vulnerable children and young people in southern African nations of Lesotho, Seeiso’s homeland, and Botswana to ensure they have access to vital health services, especially HIV treatment.

Prince Harry visit to Lesotho
Prince Harry with Prince Seeiso during the opening of a Sentebale centre in Lesotho. (Chris Radburn/PA)

The princes also criticised the global Covid vaccine rollout for being “far too slow” but said “thankfully” rates of inoculations were increasing in southern Africa.

Harry and Seeiso said: “The reality is that existing inequalities have either deepened or been exacerbated during the past two years. This has created a compounding effect, as the Covid-19 and HIV pandemics are intrinsically intertwined in many ways.

“Parents and carers have lost their jobs; young people can’t find work; children have missed out on schooling; gender-based violence has rocketed and young people tell us their mental health has deteriorated. Poverty is on the rise.”

The report highlighted how in Lesotho Sentebale’s peer educators worked with health professionals across multiple districts to test children and young people for HIV, referring nearly 3,500 who tested positive to clinics to begin treatment.

They also tracked more than 1,300 children and young people living with HIV identified as defaulting from their medication, and now 85% have returned to treatment and care.

Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup
Harry taking part in a fundraising polo match for Sentebale staged in Rome. (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sentebale’s staff also delivered sexual health and rights education to nearly 27,000 children and young people.

Harry and Seeiso said in their foreword: “The global vaccine roll-out has been far too slow and far too many have been left at risk.

“Thankfully, vaccination rates across the Southern Africa region are picking up but as many in the HIV advocacy community have known for decades, we cannot just hope for a pandemic to disappear. It takes resources, investment, ingenuity, leadership and access to solve a public health crisis.

“Out of these difficult times we have also learnt some valuable lessons. It has shown us the potential of a new hybrid way of working, mixing face-to-face and virtual programming to help us reach many more children and young people as well as increase our capacity to provide one-to-one support.

“As we look ahead, we are working to best utilise technology to deliver our programmes whilst continuing to ensure young people feel safe and empowered.”

