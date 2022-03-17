Pick-up truck involved in deadly Texas crash ‘driven by 13-year-old’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pick-up truck involved in deadly Texas crash ‘driven by 13-year-old’

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 8.32pm Updated: March 17 2022, 8.55pm
Nine people died in the crash (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
A 13-year-old was driving a pick-up truck that struck a van in Texas in a crash that killed nine people, US officials said.

The truck’s left front tyre, which was a spare tyre, also blew out before impact, National Transportation Safety Board vice chairman Bruce Landsberg said.

One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner’s licence and be 15 to receive a provisional license to drive with an instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle.

Department of Public Safety Sergeant Victor Taylor said a 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law.

Texas Crash Golf Teams
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial (John Locher/AP)

Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, “this was clearly a high-speed collision,” Mr Landsberg said.

The pick-up truck crossed into the opposite lane on a dark, two-lane highway before colliding head-on with a van, killing the boy, a man traveling with him, six New Mexico college students and a golf coach.

The University of the Southwest students, including one from Portugal and one from Mexico, and the coach were returning from a golf tournament when the crash occurred on Tuesday night. Two Canadian students were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent an investigative team to the crash site in Texas’ Andrews County, about 30 miles east of the New Mexico state line.

The golf teams were traveling in a 2017 Ford Transit van that was towing a box trailer when it collided with the truck, and both vehicles burst into flames, according to NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss.

He said the vehicles collided on a two-lane asphalt highway where the speed limit is 75mph though investigators have not yet determined how fast either vehicle was traveling.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the dead as: golf coach Tyler James, 26, of Hobbs, New Mexico; and players Mauricio Sanchez, 19, of Mexico; Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas; Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado; Karisa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas; Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas; and Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal.

Also killed were Henrich Siemens, 38, of Seminole County, Texas, and an unidentified 13-year-old boy who were in the 2007 Dodge 2500 pick-up.

