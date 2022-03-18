More than 1,400 arrests in a week in nationwide county lines crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

More than 1,400 arrests in a week in nationwide county lines crackdown

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 7.13am
Police have arrested more than 1,400 people in a week as part of a nationwide crackdown on county lines drug gangs (West Midlands Police/PA)
Police have arrested more than 1,400 people in a week as part of a nationwide crackdown on county lines drug gangs (West Midlands Police/PA)

More than 1,400 people have been arrested in a week as part of a nationwide crackdown on county lines drug gangs, police said.

Drugs were found hidden inside dog bones in one search during the operation, which uncovered around £4.25 million of class A and B substances across England and Wales.

Officers targeted drug traffickers who often recruit children and vulnerable adults to act as runners across the country, as part of a national “county lines intensification week”.

Twelve suspected orchestrators were caught simultaneously in one area and charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs, according to police.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said 671 people were found and safeguarded by authorities during the searches, which involved every force in the country.

A total of 1,444 people were arrested as a result of the operation, which ran from March 7 to 13, the NPCC said.

In Northumbria, three men were arrested at an address where drugs were discovered stashed inside dog bones, along with cash and mobile phones.

Cabinet Meeting
Crime and policing minister Kit Malthouse said county lines drug dealing is one of the most destructive forms of criminality in the UK (James Manning/PA)

Crime and policing minister Kit Malthouse said: “County lines drug dealing is one of the most destructive forms of criminality in the UK and crushing this monstrous supply model is a Government priority.

“We are bolstering our efforts. Initiatives like our County Lines Programme are dismantling gangs in the regions most blighted by this crime, but every single successful police operation makes our streets safer.”

The Children’s Society charity worked alongside forces during the week to run its Look Closer awareness programme, aimed at helping people spot the signs of child exploitation.

James Simmonds-Read, national manager of the initiative, said: “We welcome the arrests of criminals who cynically exploit children, but just as important is the vital work police do to ensure these young people are identified and offered crucial help.”

He urged commuters, transport and bank staff, and people using online platforms or games to report any concerns they have about potential victims.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty described county lines drug dealing as an “abhorrent” crime and thanked officers for working on the operation.

“County lines causes destruction in communities and is an abhorrent crime. We know the supply of drugs is inextricably linked to violence and causes misery to those impacted by it,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier