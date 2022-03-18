English teams avoid each other in quarter-final draw of the Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
English teams avoid each other in quarter-final draw of the Champions League

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 11.59am
The Champions League quarter-final draw has been confirmed, inclduing holders Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have avoided each other in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at who the three remaining Premier League teams are facing.

Real Madrid – Chelsea’s opponents

Karim Benzema celebrates scoring Real Madrid’s third goal against PSG
The Champions League holders take on the kings of the competition in the quarter-finals. Real Madrid have been crowned continental champions on a record 13 occasions, currently sit atop of LaLiga and secured this tie by knocking out star-studded Paris St Germain in stunning fashion. Having lost 1-0 in France and gone down further to another Kylian Mbappe goal in the second leg, Karim Benzema’s hat-trick secured a remarkable comeback and 3-2 aggregate triumph.

Atletico Madrid – Manchester City’s opponents

The three-time competition runners-up return to Manchester for a fascinating clash against Manchester City in the final eight. Diego Simeone’s men won LaLiga last season but have long since been out of the title race this time around, although they have picked up form of late and managed to knock out Manchester United in the last 16. Wily, well-drilled Atleti followed up a 1-1 first-leg draw in Spain by securing a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Tuesday as the hosts were stifled.

Benfica – Liverpool’s opponents

Benfica knocked Ajax out of the Champions League
Having surprisingly emerged from a group including Bayern Munich and Barcelona, caretaker boss Nelson Verissimo masterminded a memorable last-16 win against Ajax. The sides drew 2-2 in the first leg in Lisbon and Benfica dug deep in Amsterdam to eke out a 1-0 triumph through Darwin Nunez’s late header. The Uruguay international is the star of a side enjoying a fine Champions League run during a season when their Primeira Liga hopes are already over.

