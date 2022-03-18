Gay couple subjected to homophobic abuse on late night bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gay couple subjected to homophobic abuse on late night bus

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 2.49pm
Daniel McDonnell was dressed in drag when he and his partner Giles Norton were subjected to homophobic abuse on a bus in Cheltenham (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
A same sex couple have been subjected to homophobic abuse by a gang of youths on bus, police said.

Daniel McDonnell and Giles Norton were targeted on the late night bus service in Cheltenham last week by four or five teenagers.

Gloucestershire Police believe the couple, who had been to a drag event in the town, were targeted because Mr McDonnell was dressed in drag.

Officers said the pair were subjected to homophobic abuse by the youths on the top deck of the No 10 bus as it travelled from Cheltenham to Gloucester on the evening of March 12.

Daniel McDonnell was wearing this drag outfit when he and his partner Giles Norton were subjected to homophobic abuse on a bus in Cheltenham (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
The bus driver was alerted to the incident and stopped on Shurdington Road so that the victims could get off.

The group, who made various comments towards the couple, were described as being white, all males, in their late teens and one of them was wearing a black sweatshirt.

Police said the incident was being treated as a hate crime.

Pc Steph Lawrence, county hate crime co-ordinator, said: “Gloucestershire is a welcoming, friendly and diverse county and we will not tolerate hate in any of its forms.

“We will work hard to address it, with the help of our partner agencies across the county.

“As a force we have a four-year strategic plan in place to tackle hate, we encourage all victims of these crimes to come forward and report either to us, or Gloucestershire Victim Support.

“We also encourage people not to be bystanders and report on behalf of others.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to get in touch and CCTV enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.

