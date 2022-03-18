Police deputy jailed for a year over traffic-stop shooting of teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Police deputy jailed for a year over traffic-stop shooting of teenager

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 3.25pm Updated: March 18 2022, 5.43pm
Former deputy Michael Davis is escorted into court by Arkansas state troopers (Thomas Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)
A former Arkansas deputy was convicted on Friday of negligent homicide and sentenced to a year in jail for fatally shooting an unarmed white teenager whose death last year drew the attention of national civil rights leaders.

Jurors acquitted Michael Davis of the more serious offense of manslaughter while finding him guilty of the misdemeanour charge in the death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a June 23 traffic stop outside Cabot, a city of about 26,000 people roughly 30 miles northeast of Little Rock.

The maximum jail term that Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office, faced was one year. Manslaughter is a felony for which he would have faced between three and 10 years in prison.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that Davis also was sentenced to a $1,000 fine.

Attorney Ben Crump stands next to Hunter Brittain’s coffin at the Beebe High School Auditorium before his memorial service in July 2021 (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)

Rebecca Payne, Brittain’s grandmother, said family members wanted the deputy convicted of the felony to ensure he could not serve as a law enforcement officer again.

“Now what’s going to happen? Are people going to have to fear for their lives again?” she told reporters.

Davis, who is white, was fired after the shooting by the Lonoke County sheriff for not turning on his body camera until after the shooting occurred. Davis’s body camera footage, shown at the trial, only shows the moments after the shooting.

Davis told investigators he shot Brittain once in the neck during the stop outside an auto repair shop after the teen exited his truck and reached into the bed of the pick-up while failing to comply with his commands to show his hands, according to the arrest affidavit.

Brittain was holding a container, which his family members have said held antifreeze, and no evidence of firearms were found in or near the truck, investigators said.

Brittain’s family members have said he was grabbing the container to place behind the truck’s wheel to stop it from rolling backward.

A passenger with Brittain said he and the teen had been working on the transmission for Brittain’s truck. The passenger and another witness testified they never heard Davis tell the teen to show his hands.

Brittain was eulogized last year by the Rev. Al Sharpton and two attorneys who represented George Floyd’s family.

They said the teen’s death highlighted the need for interracial support for changes in policing. Brittain’s family and friends have regularly demonstrated outside the Lonoke County sheriff’s office, demanding more details on the shooting.

Floyd died in May 2020 when a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin the handcuffed black man’s neck to the ground. His death sparked nationwide protests over policing and racial inequality.

