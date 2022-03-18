Protesters at P&O base in Hull demand to speak to managers after sackings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Protesters at P&O base in Hull demand to speak to managers after sackings

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 3.33pm
Protesters stand outside the P&O building at the Port of Hull, East Yorkshire, after P&O Ferries suspended sailings and handed 800 seafarers immediate severance notices (Danny Lawson/PA)
More than 200 protesters marched to the P&O ferry terminal in Hull and banged on the doors, demanding the management come out to talk.

A number of sacked workers joined union officials and members of the public to walk into the compound past the Pride of Hull ferry, which remains tied-up after Thursday’s sudden dismissal of 800 employees, who are being replaced with cheaper agency workers.

After banging on the locked doors of the deserted terminal on Friday, Hull East’s Labour MP Karl Turner said: “I’ve got some men and women outside who want to speak to you about the fact that they were sacked, summarily, yesterday, without notice.

Protesters stand outside the P&O building at the Port of Hull
“It’s no good doing a pre-recorded Zoom (video call) from afar. Get yourselves here and face those sacked men and women and explain to them why you’ve done what you’ve done.”

Mr Turner paid tribute to the Pride of Hull’s captain, who he said is still on board the vessel.

He also urged the Government to cancel all contracts with P&O and its parent company DP World.

“They’ve treated these workers absolutely abysmally,” the MP said.

The protest was peaceful and watched over by a handful of police officers.

As the crowd posed for a photograph outside the terminal building, they were joined by a contingent of prison officers from nearby Hull Prison.

Earlier, the protesters gathered in a car park just outside the P&O compound, where shadow secretary of state for climate change and net zero Ed Miliband told them: “Your fight is the fight of every decent-minded person across our country who is outraged by the behaviour of P&O – outrageous, appalling, bully-boy tactics of P&O that cannot be allowed to stand.”

Mr Miliband added: “What they (the Government) have to do is tell this to P&O: You will be a pariah company in this country if you persist with this decision.”

Seafarers who were working on the Pride of Hull yesterday refused to be identified over concerns they might jeopardise their severance package.

One man, in his 40s and from Hull, said his belongings were still on the ship.

He said he found out his job was lost by email, and added: “It’s despicable.”

On Friday, a handful of men in reflective protective clothing could be seen working on the deck of the Pride of Hull, which remained at the King George Dock.

