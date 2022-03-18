Meghan’s debut Spotify podcast series to launch this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Meghan’s debut Spotify podcast series to launch this summer

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 4.07pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave Mansion House in London after attending the Endeavour Fund Awards.
The Duchess of Sussex’s first Spotify podcast series will be launched this summer after she and her husband raised concerns about Covid-19 misinformation with the streaming platform.

The couple signed a lucrative deal with Spotify to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth around 25 million US dollars (£18 million), in late 2020 but have only recorded one show.

A spokesperson for the audio subsidiary of the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation said they had been encouraged by ongoing conversations with the streaming platform, and have been working closely with its team towards policies and practices aimed at raising creator awareness and minimising the spread of misinformation.

53rd NAACP Image Awards 2022 – Los Angeles
Harry and Meghan have only broadcast one podcast for Spotify (Earl Gibson/III/NAACP/PA)

The announcement came as footage was released of Harry making a video call with Ukrainian staff from the Halo Trust, a landmine clearance organisation working since 2016 in the eastern European country.

Archewell has also made donations to a number of groups working on the ground to provide aid to Ukrainians, including Halo which is supported by the duke.

In January, Neil Young reportedly offered Spotify an ultimatum to remove either his work or The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which has been known to air vaccine-sceptical views.

When the singer later left the streaming platform, Joni Mitchell announced the same move “in solidarity” with his decision.

At the time, the Sussexes’ charitable foundation said they had been expressing concerns but the couple were committed to continuing their work with the streaming platform.

Neil Young performs during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London.
Neil Young’s music is being removed from Spotify after his reported concerns over Covid-19 misinformation (PA)

A spokesperson for Archewell Audio said as a result of their meetings with Spotify, the couple are “excited” to announce they are continuing production of Meghan’s “groundbreaking” first podcast series, set to launch this summer – with more details to follow soon.

Following Young’s reported concerns, Spotify said it aimed to balance “both safety for listeners and freedom for creators” and had removed more than 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic.

It acquired The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2020, reportedly for more than 100 million US dollars (£77 million).

Stand-up comedian Rogan, 54, has previously attracted controversy for suggesting the young and healthy should not get vaccinated.

