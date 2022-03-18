‘Fewer than one in seven’ new Covid infections being included in daily figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Fewer than one in seven’ new Covid infections being included in daily figures

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 5.59pm
A testing solution dripping into a Covid-19 lateral flow testing strip (Danny Lawson/PA)
A testing solution dripping into a Covid-19 lateral flow testing strip (Danny Lawson/PA)

The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of people becoming infected with the virus has widened dramatically, new analysis shows.

An average of 34,500 cases of coronavirus per day were being recorded at the end of February, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.

But the true total was likely to be more than seven times this figure, at 251,500 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The gap has increased from mid-February, when the estimate was five times the dashboard average, while at the end of January it was three and a half times the size.

The Government figures have always under-represented the true level of coronavirus in the country, because they only count people who have reported themselves as having tested positive.

This means they are affected by how many people are taking tests and choosing to report the results.

But the growing size of the gap between the two totals shows just how many people are being missed from the official tally.

Professor Kevin McConway of the Open University said there was now a “major discrepancy” between the dashboard numbers and the ONS estimates, which are published each Friday in the weekly infection survey.

“The most obvious explanation is that people just aren’t being tested as much as they were, so the dashboard isn’t picking up new infections in the same way that it did,” he added.

“The indications are that the trends on the dashboard may well not be representing what’s actually going on.

“This discrepancy is a very important reason why it’s important to continue with the infection survey.”

The ONS figures are based on nose and throat swabs taken regularly from a representative sample of tens of thousands of people in private households, regardless of whether they know they have Covid-19 or have reported a positive result.

In doing this, the ONS is able to produce estimates of the true number of people who are being infected with coronavirus each day across the country.

Analysis by the PA news agency of the latest ONS data shows that around 1.5 million new Covid-19 infections are likely to have been missed from the official dashboard count for the week to February 26.

This is up from an estimated 1.3 million missed in the previous week.

At the peak of the recent Omicron wave of the virus, in the week ending January 1, nearly half a million people in the UK are likely to have been infected with Covid-19 every day – far higher than the 189,800 a day in the Government figures.

The latest available ONS estimates, for February 20-26, have only just been published due to the time needed to collect and process the data.

