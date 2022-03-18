Three Russian cosmonauts arrive at International Space Station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Three Russian cosmonauts arrive at International Space Station

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 7.45pm
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-21 space ship blasts off from Kazakhstan (Roscosmos Space Agency/AP)
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-21 space ship blasts off from Kazakhstan (Roscosmos Space Agency/AP)

Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday, the first new faces in space since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine.

Russian space corporation Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov blasted off successfully from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan in their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft on Friday.

They smoothly docked at the station just over three hours later, joining two Russians, four Americans and a German on the orbiting outpost.

The blast-off marked the first space crew launch since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The war has resulted in cancelled spacecraft launches and broken contracts.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has warned that the US would have to use “broomsticks” to fly into space after Russia said it would stop supplying rocket engines to US companies.

Many worry, however, that Mr Rogozin is putting decades of a peaceful off-planet partnership at risk, most notably at the International Space Station.

Nasa administrator Bill Nelson played down Mr Rogozin’s comments, telling The Associated Press: “That’s just Dmitry Rogozin. He spouts off every now and then. But at the end of the day, he’s worked with us.

Kazakhstan Russia Space Station
Russian cosmonauts Sergei Korsakov, Оleg Аrtemyiv and Denis Мatveev (Roscosmos Space Agency/AP)

“The other people that work in the Russian civilian space programme, they’re professional.

“They don’t miss a beat with us, American astronauts and American mission control.

“Despite all of that, up in space, we can have a co-operation with our Russian friends, our colleagues.”

Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who on Tuesday broke the US single spaceflight record of 340 days, is due to leave the International Space Station with two Russians aboard a Soyuz capsule for a touchdown in Kazakhstan on March 30.

In April, another three Nasa and one Italian astronaut are set to blast off for the space station.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier