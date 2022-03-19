What the papers say – March 19 By Press Association March 19 2022, 1.21am What the papers say – March 19 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The P&O scandal, the royals and Ukraine are among the topics on Saturday’s front pages. The Daily Mirror, the FT Weekend and The Guardian all lead on the ferries firm’s saga – which the latter reports could result in an “unlimited” fine. Tomorrow's front page: P&LOW PAYRead more: https://t.co/TOJqsyYBYI pic.twitter.com/NGel04kgm9— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 18, 2022 Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 19 March https://t.co/Jqg5jLhT7R pic.twitter.com/PNfEdSq7NS— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 18, 2022 Guardian front page, Saturday 19 March 2022: Threat of unlimited fine as anger over P&O grows pic.twitter.com/uGXqwjkOUw— The Guardian (@guardian) March 18, 2022 The royal family are investigating ways to give Ukrainian refugees “practical support”, according to the Daily Express. Tomorrow's front page – Royals: We'll help refugees#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RTS3erWFUQ— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 18, 2022 The Daily Telegraph splashes a warning from US President Joe Biden to China not to militarily aid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 🗞️ The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Biden warns China not to arm Putin in Ukraine'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/PkpWdhqLT2— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 18, 2022 The Queen will spend more time at a royal cottage in the Scottish highlands, according to The Sun. On tomorrow's front page: Queen has ‘wheelchair-friendly’ lift fitted to favourite Scottish cottage after quitting Buckingham Palace for goodhttps://t.co/xAgnjT4m5y pic.twitter.com/HSKPtzauQa— The Sun (@TheSun) March 18, 2022 And the Daily Star tells Brits to prepare for ten days of spring-like heat. Tomorrow's front page: Brits set for sizzler as spring arrives early #TomorrowsPapersTodayRead here: https://t.co/aoKTCVW1C2 pic.twitter.com/wEtBFTtreP— Daily Star (@dailystar) March 18, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier What the papers say – March 18 What the papers say – March 17 What the papers say – March 16 What the papers say – March 15