Work to clear unexploded Russian mines will take years, says Ukraine minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Work to clear unexploded Russian mines will take years, says Ukraine minister

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 7.53am
Denys Monastyrsky said a huge de-mining operation will be needed (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Denys Monastyrsky said a huge de-mining operation will be needed (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukraine’s interior minister has said it will take years to defuse the unexploded ordnance once the Russian invasion is over.

Denys Monastyrsky told the Associated Press the country will need Western assistance to carry out the massive undertaking after the war.

“A huge number of shells and mines have been fired at Ukraine, and a large part haven’t exploded. They remain under the rubble and pose a real threat,” Mr Monastyrsky said in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. “It will take years, not months, to defuse them.”

In addition to the unexploded Russian ordnance, Ukrainian troops have planted land mines at bridges, airports and other key locations to prevent the Russians from using them.

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos
A woman looks at residential buildings damaged by a bomb in Kyiv (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

“We won’t be able to remove the mines from all that territory, so I asked our international partners and colleagues from the European Union and the United States to prepare groups of experts to de-mine the areas of combat and facilities that came under shelling,” Mr Monastyrsky said.

He noted that his ministry’s de-mining equipment was left in Mariupol, a besieged port city of 430,000 people that has been subjected to relentless shelling for much of the war.

“We lost 200 pieces of equipment there,” Mr Monastyrsky said.

One of the biggest challenges the Interior Ministry faces is fighting the fires caused by the relentless Russian shelling and airstrikes, he added. The country’s emergency service, which the ministry oversees, is facing desperate shortages of personnel and equipment, he said.

A firefighter was killed on Thursday during the Russian shelling of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, while working to extinguish a blaze at a market that was caused by a previous attack.

Mr Monastyrsky added that the emergency service’s facilities in Kharkiv and Mariupol were completely destroyed in the Russian barrage.

Russia Ukraine War
Rescuers work at the site of the National Academy of State Administration building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv (Andrew Marienko/AP)

He stressed that Ukrainian emergency responders urgently need more specialised vehicles and protective equipment.

“The coming days will exacerbate a humanitarian catastrophe in critical areas,” he said. “I must say that casualties among civilians exceed our military losses by several times.”

The ministry has been busy trying to counter groups of Russian saboteurs that inundated the country to target bridges, gas pipelines and other infrastructure facilities, Mr Monastyrsky said, adding that dozens of such groups have operated in Ukraine.

“We realise that sabotage is a key tool in the war,” he said, adding that Ukrainian forces have managed to spot Russian saboteurs by tracking their Russian mobile phones. “We reacted immediately … by searching locations where these phones were detected and acted against those groups.”

Russia Ukraine War Minister Interview
Denys Monastyrsky said he has asked for Western help (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

In occupied areas, Russian forces tried to scare Ukrainian police who remained there by visiting their homes and sometimes even planting explosives at their doors, Mr Monastyrsky said.

“They are trying to pressure people in the occupied territories,” he said.

Massive protests that broke out in Berdyansk, Melitopol, Kherson and other occupied Ukrainian cities came as a surprise to the Russians, who expected to be welcomed by local native-Russian speakers, Mr Monastyrsky said.

“They have faced civilians who speak Russian but stand for Ukraine,” he said. “They realise now that they made a major mistake.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier