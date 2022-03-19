Pep Guardiola keeps faith with Manchester City players for decisive two months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola keeps faith with Manchester City players for decisive two months

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 9.03am
Pep Guardiola is confident his Manchester City players can deliver under pressure (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pep Guardiola is confident his Manchester City players can deliver under pressure (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pep Guardiola insists he will not change anything as Manchester City head into the decisive final two months of the season.

Guardiola’s team are in contention for a treble but, with Liverpool pushing them close in the Premier League and the other two competitions being knock-outs, there is little margin for error.

City were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday, allowing Liverpool to turn up the pressure and move to within a point at the top.

But Guardiola is backing the players that put them in such a strong position in the first place, whether it ultimately proves successful or not.

The City boss said: “The manager trusts a lot with these players to try to win every competition, to try to be who we are, like we were at Southampton and Crystal Palace, even though we dropped points.

“We will try to do it and I want to do it with these guys. I would not change one single player to do things in these next two months – ahead of us – differently. We are going to try. Success? I don’t know.”

City needed an Aymeric Laporte equaliser to claim a draw at Southampton in January
City needed an Aymeric Laporte equaliser to claim a draw at Southampton in January (Andrew Matthews/PA)

City, who drew 1-1 at Southampton in January, are back at St Mary’s for their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

Guardiola is expecting another tricky encounter but wants his players to stick to the philosophy that has served them so well in recent years.

He said: “No, nothing different – we have to do what we’ve done so far, get to the 18-yard box and score a goal. I would love that.

“It’s just the details. Southampton, with their shape and how they move differently to Crystal Palace, we will have to adapt but, as I said before, in the last two months they know every game is a final now.

“Be yourself, every player be yourself.”

Defender Ruben Dias is City’s only major absentee as he works his way back to fitness from a thigh injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier