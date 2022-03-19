Italian baker makes loaves in Ukrainian colours for refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Italian baker makes loaves in Ukrainian colours for refugees

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 4.37pm Updated: March 19 2022, 7.03pm
Baker Matteo Cunsolo shows his ‘bread for peace’ at his bakery near Milan (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A small bakery in northern Italy is trying to do its part to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

Baker Matteo Cunsolo is making and selling “peace bread” in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag, with proceeds going to a charitable fund helping refugees who cross into Italy or who are remaining in Ukraine.

In addition, Cunsolo and area bakers have made 600 kilograms of cookies to give out to young refugees. He plans to bring the sweets, along with a truck full of locally donated diapers, food, medicine and clothes, to the Ukrainian-Polish border next week.

“After running away from the bombs, perhaps travelling across forests by night in the cold, I think a cookie is like a little cuddle that can help bring a smile on a child’s face,” he said, standing in front of his industrial-sized oven at La Panetteria in Parabiago, near Milan.

A shop assistant sells the ‘bread for peace’ made by baker Matteo Cunsolo at his bakery near Milan (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Cunsolo said he got the idea to bake after watching a TV report about the reception Ukrainians were receiving at the Polish border: They were given something warm to drink and a piece of bread.

“When I heard the word bread I thought, ‘OK I am a baker, what can I do to help?’”

He uses natural food colouring to make the bread: saffron to colour the dough yellow, and an infusion made from the leaves of the blue butterfly pea flower, or clitoria ternatea, to get the blue.

Once baked, he uses a butter-based spray and a “PEACE” stencil to decorate each loaf.

“It’s a really important initiative,” said customer Maria Pascolin as she shopped at the bakery. “It’s a drop in the ocean, but if we all gave a contribution, it would help.”

Cunsolo is making about 20 kilograms of “peace bread” per day, and so far has raised more than 2,000 euros (£1,700) for the local Lion’s Club charity drive.

“I believe in trying to help others in any way you can,” he said.

