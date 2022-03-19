Thomas Tuchel impressed but not surprised by team’s reaction to off-field issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Thomas Tuchel impressed but not surprised by team’s reaction to off-field issues

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 9.15pm Updated: March 19 2022, 9.19pm
Chelsea’s manager Thomas Tuchel was impressed with his players in their FA Cup victory at Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insisted he has been impressed rather than surprised by the way his players have handled the uncertainly surrounding the club.

The world and European club champions cruised into the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 victory at Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough on Saturday evening, their sixth successive win and the fourth since sanctions were imposed upon owner Roman Abramovich.

Asked if he had been surprised, Tuchel said: “They have impressed me – not surprised, but impressed.

“At one point, we needed to accept that we did not cause the situation and we cannot influence the situation, we cannot change the situation no matter what we do and how much we talk about it and how much we worry.

“We had also to find a certain level of accepting the situation and refocusing on what we can influence, and that is our performance.

“The good thing is that from day one, I found a very ambitious club and a huge staff that is determined to push the players to the maximum level of performance, and this includes focus, this includes respectful behaviour, this includes an attitude of a team spirit that is needed.

“These are the things on which we rely now and in which we trust. That’s impressive because they do exactly this and we try to support them to keep on going.”

Victory on Teesside came in regulation fashion as a team which featured five changes to the one which started at Lille in the Champions League in midweek – keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missed out through illness, while midfielder Jorginho was rested – struck twice before the break, first through Romelu Lukaku and then Hakim Ziyech, to assume control.

Promotion-chasing Boro, who had beaten Manchester United and Tottenham in the previous two rounds, refused to throw in the towel, but simply could not find a way through a blue wall.

Chelsea were deserved victors over Middlesbrough (Richard Sellers/PA)

Tuchel said: “I’m very happy and very impressed also because it was another very focused performance and deserved win.”

The game came against the backdrop of the club’s search for a new owner with a series of bids having been received before Friday’s deadline.

Asked if he had been made aware of any developments, Tuchel said: “I know about the timescale, but I don’t know anything about the offers. I don’t know how many offers, I don’t know how many serious offers, I don’t know from whom the offers are.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder (right) accepts his side were always up against it after going 2-0 down early on (Richard Sellers/PA)

“I’m not so much interested in the details of this process. I know the guidelines of the process, I’m informed about that and this is enough for me. When it gets crucial and decisive, it’s enough that I know it.”

Boro manager Chris Wilder, who lost Paddy McNair to a foot injury which could keep him out of international duty with Northern Ireland and Dael Fry with a groin problem, was left to reflect upon what might have been.

Wilder said: “We’re a little bit disappointed. It’s tough when you go 2-0 down against the quality that you’re up against after 25 minutes, but we stuck in there, we didn’t let the game get away from us, but it was always going to be difficult from that moment.

“We were ‘nearly’. I said to the players I thought we were ‘nearly’ in terms of a lot of aspects of our game, nearly got the press right – and if you don’t, then they can play through you.”

