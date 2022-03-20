What the papers say – March 20 By Press Association March 20 2022, 3.47am What the papers say – March 20 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Sunday papers focus mostly on Boris Johnson’s speech at the Tory spring conference. The Independent leads on comments from the PM that “there must be no way back for Putin” while the Sunday Mirror splashes defiant refugee children on its front page. Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/6dYLsTHKr8— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) March 19, 2022 Tomorrow's front page: He can't kill our dreams #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/L6K8WogLuM pic.twitter.com/FXpOIqprJ9— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 19, 2022 Russian leader Vladimir Putin has unleashed an “invincible” missile, according to the Sunday Express. Sunday EXPRESS: “Now Putin Unleashes ‘Invincible’ Missile” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/F52YqhxRan— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 19, 2022 The Observer and The Sunday Times cover a controversial part of Mr Johnson’s speech comparing the Ukrainian people’s struggle to Brexit. Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/p486PmbJc4— The Observer (@ObserverUK) March 19, 2022 Sunday TIMES: “Ukraine battle is like Brexit, PM tells party” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dUDnqMS5dY— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 19, 2022 The PM is “frustrated” with Chancellor Rishi Sunak over the latter’s opposition to a plan to build more nuclear power reactors, The Sunday Telegraph reports. The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Johnson 'frustrated' with Sunak over nuclear'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/jLgRnahjZ5— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 19, 2022 Sunday People says Hugh Grant could be the next Doctor Who. Sunday PEOPLE: “Doctor Hugh” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/simXfkbhom— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 19, 2022 And the Daily Star Sunday leads on reports from “the most haunted hotel in Britain”. Tomorrow's front page: Ghost warnings as you check in to the most haunted hotel in Britain… #TomorrowsPapersTodayRead here: https://t.co/BoNiHRKGgB pic.twitter.com/76354RZliY— Daily Star (@dailystar) March 19, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier What the papers say – March 19 What the papers say – March 18 What the papers say – March 17 What the papers say – March 16