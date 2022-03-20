Pope condemns ‘repugnant and cruel’ war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Pope condemns ‘repugnant and cruel’ war in Ukraine

By Press Association
March 20 2022, 12.11pm
Pope Francis has condemned the repugnant war against Ukraine (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Pope Francis has condemned the repugnant war against Ukraine (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope Francis has denounced Russia’s “repugnant war” against Ukraine as “cruel and sacrilegious inhumanity”.

In some of his strongest words yet since Russia’s invasion began on February 24, Francis told thousands of people in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican on Sunday that every day brings more atrocities in what is a “senseless massacre”.

“There is no justification for this,” Francis said, in an apparent reference to Russia, which sought to justify its invasion as vital for its own defence.

But Francis again stopped short of naming Russia as the aggressor. Pontiffs typically have decried wars and their devastating toll on civilians without citing warmongers by name.

Pope Francis
Pope Francis said there has been ‘senseless massacre’ in Ukraine (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Francis also called on “all actors in the international community” to work towards ending the war.

“Again this week, missiles, bombs, rained down on the elderly, children and pregnant mothers,” the Pope said.

His thoughts, he said, are also with the millions who flee. “And I feel great pain for those who don’t even have the chance to escape,” Francis added.

The Pope said that “above all, defenceless life should get respected and protected, not eliminated”.

That priority “comes before any strategy”, Francis said, before leading those in the square in a moment of silent prayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]