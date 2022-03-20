Six killed as car hits revellers in Belgian town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Six killed as car hits revellers in Belgian town

By Press Association
March 20 2022, 12.41pm
A performer speaks on a phone in Strepy-Bracquenies, Belgium, after car slammed at high speed into a carnival (Olivier Matthys/AP)
A performer speaks on a phone in Strepy-Bracquenies, Belgium, after car slammed at high speed into a carnival (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Six people were killed when a car crashed into revellers in a small town in southern Belgium.

A crowd of more than 150 people had gathered in Strepy-Bracquegnies, 30 miles south of Brussels, at dawn on Sunday for the start of celebrations of a carnival which had been cancelled for the past two years due to coronavirus.

The local prosecutor’s office said it is in the early stages of an investigation but there is nothing to suggest a terror motive.

Belgium Carnival Crash
People walk home on a street in Strepy-Bracquenies, Belgium, after a car slammed at high speed into revellers, killing six people (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Ten people injured in the incident are said to be in a life-threatening condition.

Mayor Jacques Gobert told RTBF radio: “A car drove from the back at high speed. We have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed.”

The driver of the car and a second person were arrested when the vehicle came to a halt following the crash.

The prosecutor’s office denied media reports that the crash may have been caused by a car that was being chased by police.

Belgian interior minister Annelies Verlinden said: “What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy.”

King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo are expected to visit the area later on Sunday.

