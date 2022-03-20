Hundreds of thousands of mourners attend mass funeral of leading rabbi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Hundreds of thousands of mourners attend mass funeral of leading rabbi

By Press Association
March 20 2022, 1.21pm
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel (Oded Balilty/AP)
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel (Oded Balilty/AP)

Hundreds of thousands of people have attended the funeral of a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi in a city in central Israel.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 94, one of the most influential scholars in the country’s religious community, died on Friday.

One of few remaining leaders of the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel born before the Holocaust, Kanievsky was revered by many in the Jewish religious world.

The rabbi was laid to rest at Bnei Brak, the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city near Tel Aviv where he lived. Israeli media estimated that more than 350,000 people attended the funeral procession from his home to a nearby cemetery.

Police closed several roads in the densely populated Tel Aviv area for several hours, while other main routes were expected to be gridlocked.

Israel Rabbi Funeral
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak in Israel (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Aerial footage of the funeral showed enormous throngs of mourners, most dressed in the signature black suits and black hats typical of ultra-Orthodox men, filling Bnei Brak’s narrow streets around the late rabbi’s house.

The insular ultra-Orthodox community makes up about 12% of Israel’s 9.4 million people. They adhere to a stringent interpretation of Judaism, with a focus on Torah study and observance of tradition. Prominent rabbis such as Kanievsky play a significant role in community life.

Although he held no official position, Kanievsky was considered a major luminary in the non-Hassidic ultra-Orthodox world.

He came to public prominence at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when he instructed his followers that closing religious seminaries was more harmful than the virus. Later, he retreated from those claims as infections raged in densely populated Bnei Brak.

Kanievsky’s death was published on the front pages of nearly every newspaper in the country. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his death was “a great loss to the Jewish people”.

