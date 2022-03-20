Six people die as ferry sinks near Bangladesh’s capital By Press Association March 20 2022, 2.45pm A relative mourns as rescuers try to recover bodies after a cargo vessel hit a ferry carrying dozens of people in Narayanganj, outside Dhaka (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rescuers have recovered six bodies after a cargo vessel hit a ferry carrying dozens of people along a river outside Bangladesh’s capital, officials and survivors said. It was not clear immediately how many are still missing. Fire Service official Rozina Akhter said they could not determine how many were on board the ferry. People gather as rescuers try to recover bodies after a cargo vessel hit a ferry carrying dozens of people in Narayanganj, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP) Local media reported between 30 and 50 people were on the ferry when the collision occurred in Narayanganj, just outside Dhaka. Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh mainly because of poor navigation and lax enforcement of traffic rules. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Pregnant woman and baby die after Russian bombing of maternity ward Two trapped and 11 missing after ferry fire near Greek island Ferry fire kills at least 39 and leaves 72 injured in Bangladesh One last rescue: Bid to restore ex-RNLI boat that once saved six people off Monifieth