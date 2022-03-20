Man, 22, arrested over murder of 19-year-old student in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Man, 22, arrested over murder of 19-year-old student in London

By Press Association
March 20 2022, 3.25pm
Sabita Thanwani, 19, died after she was found with neck injuries at her student accommodation in Clerkenwell (Met Police/PA)
Sabita Thanwani, 19, died after she was found with neck injuries at her student accommodation in Clerkenwell (Met Police/PA)

A man wanted by police in connection with the death of a student in central London has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Scotland Yard said.

Metropolitan Police officers detained Maher Maaroufe, 22, on Sunday afternoon, a day after 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani died at student accommodation in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell.

The force said Maaroufe was arrested on suspicion of murder and assault on police and he remains in police custody.

Officers were called to Arbour House, in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, at around 5.10am on Saturday to reports that Ms Thanwani, a British national, was injured.

They attended along with medics to find she had suffered serious neck injuries but, despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Death in Clerkenwell
Sabita Thanwani died after she was found with neck injuries at Arbour House student accommodation in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell (PA)

The force subsequently launched an appeal to trace Maaroufe later on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to thank everyone for publicising and sharing our appeal to trace Maaroufe.

“Sabita’s family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers. Our deepest condolences are with them.

“I would ask everyone to respect their privacy at this indescribably devastating time for them as they come to terms with Sabita’s murder.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier