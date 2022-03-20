Man City and Liverpool handed FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man City and Liverpool handed FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley

By Press Association
March 20 2022, 5.53pm Updated: March 20 2022, 7.59pm
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola could come face-to-face at Wembley (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola could come face-to-face at Wembley (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester City were handed an FA Cup semi-final against Premier League title rivals Liverpool after reaching the last four on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were drawn against the winners of the quarter-final between the Merseysiders and Nottingham Forest – which Liverpool duly edged 1-0 thanks to Diogo Jota’s late goal – after booking their place in the last four with a 4-1 win at Southampton.

The other semi-final pitted Chelsea, victors at Middlesbrough on Saturday, against Crystal Palace, who thrashed Everton 4-0 at Selhurst Park a day later.

  • Manchester City v Liverpool
  • Chelsea v Crystal Palace

The semi-finals will be played on the weekend of April 16-17.

City lead the Premier League by just a point from Carabao Cup winners Liverpool, a side they could also meet in this season’s Champions League final.

