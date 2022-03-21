Family of murdered student ‘pray for day when girls and women are safe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Family of murdered student ‘pray for day when girls and women are safe’

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 10.13am
Sabita Thanwani, who died in the early hours of Saturday, as been described by her family as ‘an angel’ (Family handout/PA))
Sabita Thanwani, who died in the early hours of Saturday, as been described by her family as ‘an angel’ (Family handout/PA))

The family of murdered student Sabita Thanwani have paid tribute to her, saying they pray that “there will come a day when girls and women are safe”.

In a statement issued through police, they described the 19-year-old as “an angel” who “was pure and did not see bad in anyone”.

Miss Thanwani was found dead at student accommodation in Clerkenwell, central London, shortly after 5am on Saturday.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, who had been in a relationship with her was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder.

The family statement said: “Sabita Thanwani was our daughter. Our angel. Her life, that we hoped would be long, was cut tragically short. She was ripped away from those who loved her so very dearly; her mum, dad, brother, grandparents, extended family and friends.

“Sabita was the most caring and loving person we have ever known. She inspired us every day of her precious 19 years of life. Her mission was to help everyone.

“She was studying psychology at City University to make this happen. Her whole life was ahead of her, a life where her radiant smile and incredible heart could only spread warmth and kindness.

“In her short life, she helped so many. Sabita was pure and did not see bad in anyone, because there was no badness in her own awesome heart.

“We will never ever stop loving or missing our beautiful, irreplaceable Sabita. The girl that was an angel upon the earth is now an angel in heaven.”

Miss Thanwani was found with serious neck injuries at Arbour House in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell.
Miss Thanwani was found with serious neck injuries at Arbour House in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Miss Thanwani was found with serious neck injuries at Arbour House, in Sebastian Street, and despite the efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Maaroute, a Tunisian national of no fixed address, who is not a student, is believed to have been with her at the time of her death and has been arrested on suspicion of murder and assault on police.

The family statement continued: “We can only pray that lessons will be learnt and that somehow, there will come a day when girls and women are safe.

“We will never be able to thank the Metropolitan Police enough for their dedication and tireless work in finding justice for our Sabita. From our hearts, we thank everyone for their love and support.

“We ask that our privacy is respected and as a family we can quietly grieve.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier