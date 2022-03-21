Shanghai Disneyland closes amid rise in coronavirus cases as Shenzhen reopens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Shanghai Disneyland closes amid rise in coronavirus cases as Shenzhen reopens

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 11.35am
A health worker in a protective suit takes a throat swab sample from a child at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, China (Andy Wong/AP)
Shanghai Disneyland has closed as China’s most populous city tried to contain its biggest coronavirus flare-up in two years, while the southern business centre of Shenzhen allowed shops and offices to reopen after a week-long closure.

Meanwhile, the cities of Changchun and Jilin in the north east began another round of city-wide virus testing following a surge in infections.

Jilin tightened anti-disease curbs, ordering its two million residents to stay home.

China’s case numbers in its latest infection wave are low compared with other major countries, but authorities are enforcing a “zero tolerance” strategy that has suspended access to some major cities.

Women wearing masks walk past a sculpture on the street in Beijing
The government reported 2,027 new cases on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, up from the previous day’s 1,737.

That included 1,542 infections in Jilin province, where Changchun and Jilin are located.

Shanghai, which has a population of 24 million, has avoided a city-wide shutdown but appealed to the public to stay home.

Bus services into the city have been suspended and visitors are required to show a negative virus test.

Disney said Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park were closed until further notice.

On Monday, Shanghai reported 24 new cases.

The city earlier suspended access to two residential areas and carried out mass testing at dozens of others.

Shanghai residents posted photos on the internet showing empty streets and subways during what is usually a crowded Monday morning rush hour.

A man wearing a face mask browses his smartphone as he takes a rest on a bench displaying a coronavirus prevention poster near the shuttered shops in Huaqiangbei area, the world’s biggest electronics market, in Shenzhen in south China’s Guangdong province on March 14
The government of Shenzhen, a finance and technology centre that abuts Hong Kong, announced businesses and government offices were allowed to reopen on Monday while authorities took steps to try to prevent a resurgence of virus cases.

Bus and subway services, which had been suspended, were restarted.

Last week, the city of 17.5 million shut down all businesses except those that supply food and other necessities and told the public to stay home following a spike in cases.

Shenzhen is home to some of China’s biggest companies, including telecom equipment maker Huawei, electric car brand BYD Auto and Tencent, operator of the popular WeChat message service.

The shutdowns prompted concern trade might be disrupted if ports near Shanghai and Shenzhen that are among the world’s busiest are affected.

The Shanghai port moved paperwork functions online but said cargo was moving normally.

The smaller port of Lianyungang barred foreign sailors from coming ashore.

The government said last week it was trying to fine-tune anti-disease controls to reduce their economic cost and impact on society.

A health worker holding a disinfectant spray can watches residents get a coronavirus test at an outdoor testing site in Beijing, China
Tangshan, a steel industry centre east of Beijing, the Chinese capital, imposed controls on Sunday that allow only emergency vehicles to move around the city after seven cases were found, state media reported.

Authorities in Beijing were investigating a duck restaurant where four employees contracted the virus.

State media said owners of the Yu Le Xuan restaurant were accused of failing to register the identities of 477 diners as required over five days, making it harder to trace potential contacts.

