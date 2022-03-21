Boy found dead in river had internal injuries ‘consistent with child abuse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Boy found dead in river had internal injuries ‘consistent with child abuse’

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 1.47pm Updated: March 21 2022, 4.23pm
Angharad Williamson, 30, and her partner, John Cole, 39, in the dock at Cardiff Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A five-year-old boy found dead in a river had suffered severe internal injuries that were “consistent with child abuse”, a court has been told.

Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, on July 31 2021.

He was found by police around 250 metres from the flat he shared with his family in Lower Llansantffraid, Sarn, and is said to have suffered more than 56 external injuries.

His mother Angharad Williamson, 30, stepfather John Cole, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot legally be identified, are on trial for murder at Cardiff Crown Court.

As the hearing began on Monday, prosecutor Caroline Rees QC warned the jury and others in the courtroom that they might find the evidence distressing, adding: “It might be difficult to listen to.”

Logan Mwangi murder trial
The River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, Wales, close to where the body of five-year-old Logan Mwangi was discovered (Ben Birchall/PA)

During the first days of the trial, when a summary of the medical evidence was read out, judge Mrs Justice Jefford paused the hearing so jury members who were visibly upset could have a break.

Ms Rees reassured members of the jury that no videos or photographs of Logan’s body would be shown, and instead computer generated images of his injuries would be produced.

Williamson, who was in the dock next to Cole, sobbed throughout the evidence given by Home Office forensic pathologist Dr John Williams.

Dr Williams described finding extensive injuries on Logan’s body and head when he carried out a post-mortem examination on August 1.

Logan, who was three feet tall and weighed just over three stone, had 14 bruises and grazes on his head and neck, with dozens more on his body, legs, feet, arms and hands.

His internal injuries, described as so severe they were more likely to be found in a victim of a high-velocity car accident or fall from a great height, included a large tear to his liver and another to his small bowel.

There was also a degloving injury to the duodenum, the first part of the small intestine, which Dr Williams said was generally rare in children but that studies have found are “commonly recorded in abused children”.

Logan Mwangi murder trial
The estate where Logan lived and the river where his body was discovered (Ben Birchall/PA)

Dr Williams said the internal injuries may have caused Logan to vomit “blood along with gastric contents”.

Logan was also found to have suffered a broken collarbone, which may have happened several weeks before his death.

John Hipkin QC, defending the teenager, pointed out the fracture had not healed properly and that Logan had not been taken to the hospital to have it treated.

“What would it mean in life to have that injury? One is pain, and secondly a lack of mobility?” Mr Hipkin asked Dr Williams.

“Yes,” Dr Williams replied.

Dr Williams concluded Logan died from severe blunt force trauma.

He added: “In the absence of a high-velocity accident it must be considered he died as a result of inflicted injuries made by a blow or blows, kick or kicks, impact or impacts with a weapon.”

The pathologist agreed the injuries could have been caused in one incident or in separate incidents when questioned by Cole’s defence counsel David Elias QC.

Logan Mwangi murder trial
The ground floor maisonette in Sarn where Logan Mwangi lived (Ben Birchall/PA)

Logan had also suffered “significant trauma” to his brain.

Dr George Lammie, a neuropathologist who examined Logan’s brain, said the trauma had caused widespread bleeding and swelling.

Asked what symptoms such injuries would cause, Dr Lammie said: “If the brain continues to swell, brain dysfunction may manifest rapidly. This may manifest in headaches, nausea and vomiting, confusion or reduction in consciousness level.

“And if it continues it will cause a coma and then death.

“There appears to have been a significant period of survival after head injury and after critical reduction in blood to the brain.

“It appears to have been at least several hours. And it’s possible that there was more than on episode of head injury.”

It is alleged the three defendants were involved in murdering Logan before concocting a cover-up which included dumping his body in the river, phoning the police to falsely report him missing, and washing his bloodstained bed linen.

Williamson and the youth deny murder and perverting the course of justice. Cole denies murder but admits perverting the course of justice.

Cole and Williamson are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

The trial continues.

