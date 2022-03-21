Man said ‘sorry’ before stabbing veteran MP Sir David Amess to death, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Man said ‘sorry’ before stabbing veteran MP Sir David Amess to death, court told

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 2.07pm
Sir David Amess (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Sir David Amess (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

An alleged terrorist accused of killing veteran MP Sir David Amess apologised in the split-second before stabbing his victim, a court heard.

The final moments of Sir David’s life were detailed before jurors at the Old Bailey, where Ali Harbi Ali, 26, is on trial for murder and preparing acts of terrorism, on Monday afternoon.

Ali travelled from his home in Kentish Town in north London to a constituency meeting with 69-year-old Sir David to satisfy his “warped” desire to kill the politician over his foreign policy voting record, the court was told.

Tom Little QC, prosecuting, said Ali appeared “relaxed and chatty” after arriving at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 2021.

He launched his attack after his phone, placed on the table between him and Sir David, made a notification sound, jurors heard.

Mr Little said: “The defendant said, ‘Sorry’, and then pulled out a knife and stabbed Sir David Amess.

“Sir David screamed. The defendant stabbed him again.

“Indeed, he stabbed him multiple times in a vicious and frenzied attack.”

Two members of Sir David’s staff – Rebecca Hayton and Julie Cushion – called for help.

Yvonne Eaves and Darren King, at the church for their own meeting with Sir David, saw Ali waving a bloodied knife and saying: “I killed him,” the court was told.

Mr Little said: “When Yvonne Eaves and Darren King offered to go and see Sir David, the defendant said this: ‘No, don’t come nearer. I’ll go and finish him off if he’s not dead.’”

Ali then allegedly said: “I want him dead. I want every Parliament minister who signed up for the bombing of Syria, who agreed to the Iraqi war, to die.”

Ali stared ahead in court as a section of Ms Eaves’ 999 call was played.

Mr Little said Ali allegedly had a speakerphone conversation with a woman, who was “screaming” at him: “Why have you done it?”

Ali is alleged to have mentioned Syria in his reply, before saying he wanted to be shot and die “a hero”.

Mr Little said Ali sent a message about Syria with a video attachment to “a large number of people” around the time of the attack, which he said is evidence of his preparation.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier