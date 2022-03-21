Girl who sang Let It Go in Kyiv bomb shelter performs at Poland charity concert

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The young Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing a hit song from the film Frozen in a Kyiv bomb shelter has performed her country’s anthem live on stage at a charity concert in Poland, where she is now a refugee.

Thousands of people waved lights in the darkened stadium as seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych sang on Sunday evening.

She wore a traditional Ukrainian embroidered dress and sang in the same clear voice that could be heard in a mobile phone video when she sang Let It Go from the bomb shelter.

Amellia fled to Poland and is now with her grandmother and her brother, but her parents remain in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych, a refugee from Ukraine, at the fundraising concert in Lodz, Poland (Marian Zubrzycki/AP)

An equivalent of more than 380,000 dollars (£288,000) was raised from viewers of the televised Together for Ukraine concert by Polish and Ukrainian artists at the Atlas Arena stadium in Lodz, central Poland.

Another 800,000 dollars (£606,000) was given by the organiser, TVN media group, which belongs to Discovery.