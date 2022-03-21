Primary school’s shock as teacher is charged with murdering man found in garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Primary school’s shock as teacher is charged with murdering man found in garden

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 2.57pm
Primary school staff have spoken of their shock after one of their colleagues was charged with murdering a man found buried in a back garden.

Eastfield Academy in Northampton said the death of Nicholas Billingham is an “appalling tragedy that will shake our school community” after Fiona Beal was formally accused of his murder.

Beal, a 48-year-old teacher, allegedly killed Mr Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year.

Body found in Northampton garden
Forensic officers entry the property with a police dog on Sunday (Jacob King/PA)

In a statement, a school spokeswoman said: “We were shocked and saddened to hear that one of our teaching staff has been charged with a very serious offence and is now remanded in custody.

“We are particularly mindful of the impact this news will have on the children, and will be doing everything we can to support both pupils and staff as we work through this difficult time together.

“This is an appalling tragedy that will shake our school community to its roots, and it’s at times like this that we must rally around each other, support each other and be kind to each other.”

Mr Billingham’s body was found behind a house in Moore Street, in the Kingsley area of Northampton, after a police search.

Beal, of Moore Street, appeared before two magistrates on Monday and spoke only to confirm her age and address.

She was arrested at a Cumbria hotel just after midnight on Wednesday – the same day Northamptonshire Police began their detailed search.

Forensic officers and specialist search teams, including a cadaver dog, were deployed before Saturday’s discovery.

Police said the remains of Mr Billingham, who was described as a 42-year-old officers believed to be missing, were expected to be taken to Leicester for an examination by a Home Office pathologist.

Body found in Northampton garden
Forensic officers at the scene in Moore Street (Jacob King/PA)

Beal was accompanied by a lone female dock officer during the two-minute hearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

She told she was not entitled to apply for bail and will appear at the town’s crown court on Tuesday.

Beal, who was wearing a grey round-necked sweatshirt, was remanded into custody.

